Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Trading Down 5.8% on Insider Selling

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $27.81, approximately 551,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 769,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Specifically, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,913,034.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,011,418.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 67,733 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $2,487,155.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,447. 19.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Moelis & Co presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.51. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Co will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co's payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Moelis & Co in the first quarter worth $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Moelis & Co by 121.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Moelis & Co by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,065 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Co by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company's stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

