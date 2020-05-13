Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph Purchases 66,363 Shares

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Chairman George Joseph acquired 66,363 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.65 per share, with a total value of $2,365,840.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,084,160 shares in the company, valued at $680,350,304. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Joseph also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, George Joseph acquired 103,465 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $3,737,155.80.

On Friday, March 13th, George Joseph acquired 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67.

MCY stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 52,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,476. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.76.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $927.89 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Mercury General's revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Mercury General's dividend payout ratio is presently 96.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,417 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mercury General by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,304 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mercury General by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,047 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,384 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercury General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

