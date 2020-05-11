MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) PT Lowered to $20.00

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.80% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MD. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.25.

MD stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The firm's 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $850.88 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a positive return on equity of 12.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MEDNAX will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,352,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,441 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,900,025 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,025 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,298,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 183,857 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,824 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 51,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company's stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

