David M. Sparby Acquires 4,000 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Stock

Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) Director David M. Sparby acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $80,240.00.

Mdu Resources Group stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.94. 163,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $32.22.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1,000.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Mdu Resources Group's dividend payout ratio is 49.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 122,367 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,143 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,936 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mdu Resources Group by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,335 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mdu Resources Group by 475.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,909 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,576,000 after acquiring an additional 406,473 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDU. ValuEngine upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mdu Resources Group from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

