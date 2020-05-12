Medifast (NYSE:MED) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $110.00 price target on the specialty retailer's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the company's current price.

According to Zacks, "Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. "

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MED. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Medifast from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of MED stock opened at $90.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.14. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $148.72. The business's 50 day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.10.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a return on equity of 65.66% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,811,537.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MED. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $15,227,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Medifast by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 128,845 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Medifast by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 426,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 84,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medifast by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $27,498,000 after buying an additional 56,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth about $4,290,000.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

