Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $54.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGA. ValuEngine downgraded Magna International from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Magna International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $50.57.

Magna International stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.63. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Magna International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Magna International will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,649 shares of the company's stock worth $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,917 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 62,894 shares of the company's stock worth $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in shares of Magna International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the company's stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Magna International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 358,824 shares of the company's stock worth $19,704,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company's stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

