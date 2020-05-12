Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty's target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.99% from the company's previous close.

MGY has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.39.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 66,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,822. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $13.28. The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,124 shares of the company's stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,909 shares of the company's stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company's stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

