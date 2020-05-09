Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. "

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMI. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Marcus & Millichap from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.50.

MMI opened at $28.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $21.90 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.68.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at $14,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 980,446 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 275,804 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 452,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 210,650 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2,090.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 182,937 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 174,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the first quarter valued at $4,707,000. Institutional investors own 57.75% of the company's stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

