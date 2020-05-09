Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. "

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Shares of MNR stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242,957 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto acquired 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140 in the last three months. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,108,367 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $109,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $107,572,000 after purchasing an additional 129,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,168,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 200,434 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,724 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $17,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,164 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

