Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Downgraded by Bank of America

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mosaic from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE MOS opened at $11.91 on Monday. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oscar Bernardes bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, CEO James Calvin O'rourke bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 147,994 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 34,780 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $1,244,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,516 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,258 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

