Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.32% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered Marathon Petroleum from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.62.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.34. The company had a trading volume of 412,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,193,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $421,784,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 126.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,912,648 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $139,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company's stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

