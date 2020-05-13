M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Cut to $110.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Compass Point from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Compass Point's target price points to a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered M&T Bank from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cfra cut their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $146.05.

NYSE MTB traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,342. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.25.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

