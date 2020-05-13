Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Global Securities

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MWA. Nomura restated a "buy" rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:MWA opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $21,102,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 897,012 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $21,840,000 after purchasing an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,717,000 after purchasing an additional 666,658 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

