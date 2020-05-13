Kishore Seendripu Sells 8,563 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $134,182.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,586,744.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kishore Seendripu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 11th, Kishore Seendripu sold 17,306 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $294,375.06.

On Thursday, May 7th, Kishore Seendripu sold 32,210 shares of MaxLinear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $520,835.70.

NYSE:MXL traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 395,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62, a PEG ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.07. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $62.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. MaxLinear's revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MaxLinear by 31.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,262 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company's stock.

MXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on MaxLinear from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded MaxLinear from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company's stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $21.22.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter

Dividends can be an equalizing factor when comparing stocks. For example, you can be looking at one stock that is up 5% and another that is up 7% over a period of time. However, the stock that is up 5% pays a dividend while the one that pays 7% does not. That dividend factors into the stock’s total return. Therefore although the former would appear to offer a better return, the stock that pays a dividend may actually provide a higher total return.



Dividends are a portion of a company’s profit reflected as a percentage. However, this percentage changes with the company’s stock price. For that reason, a common mistake investors make is to chase a yield. But a company that pays a 4% dividend yield may be a far better investment than a company with an 8% yield. Here’s why.



The most important attribute of a dividend is its reliability. Getting a solid dividend one year has very little meaning if the company has to suspend, or cut, its dividend the next year. Investors want to own stocks in companies that have a solid history of paying a regular dividend. Another important consideration is a company’s ability to increase its dividend. This means that the company is increasing the amount of the dividend regardless of stock price. Companies that do this over a specific period of time have achieved a special status. Dividend Aristocrats are companies that have increased their dividend every year for at least the last 25 years. Dividend Kings have increased their dividends every year for at least the last 50 years.



In this presentation, we highlight seven companies that offer a nice dividend and the opportunity for decent growth.



Click on Continue to view the “7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter”.

View the "7 Stocks That Prove Dividends Matter".