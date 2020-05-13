Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo Acquires 35,000 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $447,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $902,300.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 100,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.48 per share, with a total value of $1,148,000.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $604,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 90,503 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $1,066,125.34.

On Friday, April 24th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 43,086 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $523,494.90.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 50,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $596,500.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 50,300 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $594,546.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo acquired 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $753,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $733,600.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $686,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.01. 844,100 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.60. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $19.58.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.16). Analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $184,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MYOV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $20.70.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

