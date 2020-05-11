Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Imperial Capital

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Imperial Capital from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the oil and gas development company's stock. Imperial Capital's price target suggests a potential upside of 19.64% from the company's current price.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Noble Energy from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.14.

NYSE:NBL opened at $10.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $27.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Noble Energy will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman acquired 17,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, for a total transaction of $53,734.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company's stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

