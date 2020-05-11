Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)'s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $10.03. Noble Energy shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 6,200,025 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Noble Energy's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Noble Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have commented on NBL. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Noble Energy to an "outperform" rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 36,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $155,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,069.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 9,850 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $149,621.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,143 shares of company stock worth $543,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Noble Energy by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business's 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day moving average is $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

