NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Trading 5.5% Higher

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL - Get Free Report) shares were up 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.82. Approximately 161,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 390,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NGL

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 9.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 36.54% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,565 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 42.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company's stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NGL Energy Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NGL Energy Partners wasn't on the list.

While NGL Energy Partners currently has a "hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here