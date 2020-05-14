KeyCorp Cuts National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Price Target to $40.00

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. KeyCorp's price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.21% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $77.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National Health Investors from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.85. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $91.12. The company has a current ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Health Investors news, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $275,574.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,773,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.74% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 678,762 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,905 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

