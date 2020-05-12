ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Insider Acquires $300,000.00 in Stock

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE NLY traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. 17,864,752 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,876,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $51.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.24%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.07.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

