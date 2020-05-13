ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $408.00 target price on the information technology services provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.60% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOW. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $380.00 to $376.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $362.96.

Shares of NOW opened at $365.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.90, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.34. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $388.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $299.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm's revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.00, for a total value of $599,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,122,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total transaction of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,296 shares of company stock valued at $100,387,795. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now

There are now more than 50 publicly-traded companies operating in the cannabis industry. Most of these companies aren't directly growing and selling marijuana themselves, but they do stand to benefit greatly as more states legalize the sale and possession of marijuana. Some of these marijuana stocks are media companies. Others are privately studying the medical uses of marijuana. Yet others are providing tools and software for marijuana growers. As more cannabis companies file IPOs and enter the stock market, it will become increasingly difficult for investors to identify which marijuana stocks will truly benefit from the cannabis boom.



Our subscribers have begun digging through these companies, checking out their financials, business models and long-term growth prospects. They know that some "marijuana stocks" are just empty shell companies that deserve to be penny stocks, but they also recognize there are some legitimate and growing companies that truly stand to benefit from the green rush. As a group, they have added 10 different cannabis stocks to their watchlists and are actively investing in them. More than 1,400 MarketBeat subscribers are now following our top-trending cannabis company.



This slide show lists the 12 pot stocks that MarketBeat subscribers are have added to their watchlists and are actively monitoring.

View the "12 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Now".