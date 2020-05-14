National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. "

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NSA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE:NSA opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.06 and a beta of 0.31. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 8,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $141,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,690. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 119.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,039 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 269.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,958 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37,887 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 74.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 30,943 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

