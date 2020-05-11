Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Nutrien from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NTR stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 22,371,936 shares of the company's stock worth $1,071,839,000 after buying an additional 1,255,652 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 13,175,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $631,670,000 after purchasing an additional 173,724 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,707,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $513,325,000 after purchasing an additional 850,459 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,093,522 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,674,000 after purchasing an additional 744,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,350,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $352,388,000 after purchasing an additional 594,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company's stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

