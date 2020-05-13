KeyCorp Cuts Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target to $45.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the basic materials company's stock. KeyCorp's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company's current price.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Nucor from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Nucor from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Nucor stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.49.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.40 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Nucor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 60,836 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,268 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $8,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company's stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

