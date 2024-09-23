Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Down to $127.51

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $127.51, but opened at $124.00. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $123.55, with a volume of 1,178,604 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $555.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S's dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Institutional Trading of Novo Nordisk A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Folketrygdfondet raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company's stock worth $1,124,275,000 after buying an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company's stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company's stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $607,242,000 after purchasing an additional 58,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

