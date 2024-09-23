Investors Buy High Volume of NexGen Energy Call Options (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 26,447 call options on the company. This is an increase of 155% compared to the average volume of 10,361 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXE has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised NexGen Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of NexGen Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy has an average rating of "Strong Buy" and an average price target of $11.00.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE NXE traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $6.55. 3,876,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,648,376. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -659.00 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company's stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

