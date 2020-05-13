New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's target price indicates a potential upside of 34.76% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,377. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. New York Community Bancorp's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $501,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,772,676 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $129,325,000 after buying an additional 77,001 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $64,035,000 after acquiring an additional 756,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,131,935 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $61,685,000 after acquiring an additional 170,698 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

