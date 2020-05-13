Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock Price Down 5.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)'s share price traded down 5.1% during trading on Wednesday after Argus lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $50.00. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Owens Corning traded as low as $38.03 and last traded at $38.39, 1,240,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,518,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Owens Corning from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi bought 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company's stock.

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

