ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.95.

OKE stock opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.80. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.15.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Walter S. Hulse III purchased 10,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $506,902.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

