OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) CFO Micah R. Conrad Purchases 2,500 Shares

OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) CFO Micah R. Conrad acquired 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.86 per share, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,299 shares in the company, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of OMF traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.61. 961,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,418. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.43. The firm's 50 day moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.82. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from OneMain's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. OneMain's dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 133.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered OneMain from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on OneMain from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on OneMain from $59.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on OneMain from $27.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $37.81.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

