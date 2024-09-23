Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.00% from the company's previous close.

OUST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.40.

Ouster Stock Performance

Shares of OUST traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. The stock had a trading volume of 197,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,229. The firm has a market cap of $272.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44. Ouster has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ouster

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUST. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ouster by 8.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Ouster by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,217 shares of the company's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Ouster by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company's stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

