JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $12.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the pipeline company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a "c" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.86. 463,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,497. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.37.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 630,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,923,547.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 98,400 shares of company stock worth $831,410 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,941 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,358,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,889 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,108 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 100,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,110,604 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $774,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,325 shares during the last quarter. 51.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis

Depending on how you look at it, the economic outlook is getting cloudier or clearer.



The argument for a cloudy economy is easy to make. Multiple times of day we hear about more Americans testing positive for the novel coronavirus. The worldwide number of positive tests exceeds one million. And unfortunately, it will go higher. We just don’t know by how much.



But there are two parts to this ongoing situation. The first is the real-time science experiment as the world attempts to flatten the curve. The other is the very real economic impact. And the numbers of the economic carnage are coming in faster than any significant evidence of a flattening curve.



The number of unemployed now exceeds six million and will only rise. The government is throwing everything including the kitchen sink at the problem. But it’s an experiment in real-time. We won’t know the results for some time.



But even while we wait for a new normal to return, there are ways for you to profit. There are companies that are keeping our economy going now, and have a business model that sets them up well for success after the pandemic is over.

View the "8 Stocks You Can Count On During Any Crisis".