Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the pipeline company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PAGP. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains GP from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Plains GP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 246,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743. 16.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. RR Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,305,000 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,758,000 after buying an additional 3,265,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,481,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,016,958 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $132,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,139.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 940,719 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 930,538 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX - Volatility Index

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".