Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $188.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $171.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the software maker's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the company's previous close.

Get Paycom Software alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Paycom Software from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $179.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.03. The stock had a trading volume of 144,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,034. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $139.50 and a 12 month high of $279.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $162.09 and its 200 day moving average is $168.19.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $437.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,327,889.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $273,897.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,041,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,175,098.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total value of $240,212.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,327,889.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,248,427 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker's stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Paycom Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,624 shares of the software maker's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paycom Software, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paycom Software wasn't on the list.

While Paycom Software currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here