Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to $40.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.05% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $50.00.

PBA opened at $22.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,444 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,095 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company's stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

