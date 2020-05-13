PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $15.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.34% from the stock's previous close.

PBF has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PBF Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen cut PBF Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank cut PBF Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "sector underperform" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.07.

PBF traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.36. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,138,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,859,665. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.16.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PBF Energy will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $2,665,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,260,621 shares of company stock valued at $10,664,178. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 8,440.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

