PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 6.1% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PBF Energy traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 2,545,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 3,859,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PBF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "hold" rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut shares of PBF Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James cut shares of PBF Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of PBF Energy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Energy has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.07.

In other news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 720,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $4,773,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 1,260,621 shares of company stock worth $10,664,178 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,479 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,687 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,096 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 269,474 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.30%. PBF Energy's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

