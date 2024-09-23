Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.38. The company had a trading volume of 100,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.81. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $22.14.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 15,940.96% and a net margin of 96.28%. The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

