Adam Elsesser Sells 8,000 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.67, for a total value of $1,501,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $1,262,480.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00.

PEN stock traded down $15.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.17. 445,837 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,715. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.53 and a beta of 0.67. Penumbra Inc has a 52-week low of $121.80 and a 52-week high of $194.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $137.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.28 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 7.04%. Penumbra's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $192.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Penumbra by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

See Also: Preferred Stock

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

