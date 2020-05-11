Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PH. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.36.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

