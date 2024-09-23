Pinterest's (PINS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price points to a potential upside of 33.55% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.79.

Shares of PINS stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,493,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605,358. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 146.19, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.11% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,343,800 shares of the company's stock worth $1,988,110,000 after buying an additional 994,848 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,116,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $445,818,000 after acquiring an additional 880,398 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pinterest by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,887,130 shares of the company's stock worth $329,179,000 after acquiring an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,179,741 shares of the company's stock valued at $283,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Pinterest by 1,188.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,989,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company's stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

