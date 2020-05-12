JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $7.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "underweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.70% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $18.19.

NYSE PK traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,936,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,732,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts's quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 5,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $68,529.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,784 shares in the company, valued at $798,867.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jill C. Olander acquired 4,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $43,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares in the company, valued at $606,863.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $156,614,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $279,191,000 after buying an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $746,293,000 after buying an additional 3,472,697 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $75,747,000. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares in the last quarter.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens

Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.



Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.



And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?



These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.



On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".