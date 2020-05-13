Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)'s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Wednesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a c rating to a d rating. The company traded as low as $7.28 and last traded at $6.99, 10,448,996 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average session volume of 6,025,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

PK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday. They issued a "hold" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.42.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,326,686.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 3,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 94,000 shares of company stock worth $1,181,156 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,738 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,984,609 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $279,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,796 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $466,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,453 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

