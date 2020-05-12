PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company's objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. "

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "c" rating to a "d" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.50.

PMT opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($2.81) by ($3.18). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 46.31%. The business had revenue of ($506.52) million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $133.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan acquired 39,507 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $224,399.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 14,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $139,308.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 79,707 shares of company stock valued at $550,928 and sold 2,956 shares valued at $60,677. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,511,033 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $175,349,000 after purchasing an additional 183,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,535,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 588,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,798,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 655,456 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840,770 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,031,000 after purchasing an additional 154,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,603,710 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $35,746,000 after purchasing an additional 298,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company's stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

