PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stephens

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $127.93.

PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.88. The stock had a trading volume of 249,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm's fifty day moving average is $98.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. PNC Financial Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $1,545,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,186 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 245,900 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,253,000 after buying an additional 14,716 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

