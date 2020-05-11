Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target to $110.00

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.71% from the stock's previous close.

POST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Post from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Post stock opened at $89.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.60 and a beta of 0.60. Post has a fifty-two week low of $68.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.89. The stock's fifty day moving average is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Post will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 459.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at $12,683,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Post by 177.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 20.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company's stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

