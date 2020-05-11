Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price target suggests a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $52.18.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,923. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The business's 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day moving average is $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $404.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $408.08 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 54.94% and a return on equity of 45.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip David Bairrington purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.50 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $885,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 33.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most

Every trading day, between 500 and 800 new recommendations and research reports are issued by sell-side equities research analysts. There are between 300 and 500 brokerages and research houses that issue ratings, price targets and recommendations and more than 5,000 securities around the world that regularly receive coverage from research analysts.



MarketBeat has tracked more than 170,000 distinct analyst recommendations in the last 12 months alone. Given the volume of ratings changes that occur each day, it can be difficult to sift through the noise.



Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when more than a dozen different analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same stock.



This slide show lists the 20 companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most".