Morgan Stanley Raises Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $92.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the oil and gas development company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.04% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.29.

PXD stock traded down $4.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.95. 40,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,413. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $159.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock worth $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oil and gas development company's stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

