QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) EVP William H. Schafer Sells 20,000 Shares

QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,062,890.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:QTS traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. 1,275,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.90 and a beta of 0.51. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $42.64 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The firm's 50 day moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.68%. The firm's revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. QTS Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,656,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,482,288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $128,689,000 after acquiring an additional 36,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 983.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,672 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QTS Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.77.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

