Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the transportation company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of -146.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Ryder System to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.1%.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 740,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.06. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $61.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.57.

In other Ryder System news, CFO Scott T. Parker bought 12,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.21 per share, with a total value of $465,125.00. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.21 per share, for a total transaction of $93,025.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,750 shares of company stock worth $941,055 and sold 7,755 shares worth $259,223. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

